McDonald’s donates W300m for Ronald House project

By Cho Chung-un
  • Published : Apr 3, 2018 - 17:54
  • Updated : Apr 3, 2018 - 17:54
A local unit of a US fast food chain McDonald’s donated 300 million won to build a temporary residence for families with children in hospital in the nation’s southeastern region.

The donation was delivered as part of events to celebrate its 30th anniversary here. Out of profits made from selling Big Mac and Happy Meal sets, Joh Ju-yeon, managing director of McDonald’s Korea delivered the check to Jeffrey Jones, chairman of Ronald McDonald House Charities Korea, a non-profit organization aimed at keeping their patients and families healthy.

Joh Ju-yeon, managing director of McDonald‘s Korea (right) and Jeffrey Jones, chairman of RMHC Korea pose for a photo during a donation event held at the fast food chain‘s Seoul office Monday. (McDonald’s)


RMHC has been leading the construction of Ronald McDonald House, the free ‘home away from home,’ near Busan University Medical Center in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province.

Since 2007, the local office of the fast food chain has delivered 3.2 billion won for the project.

“As a sponsor to RMHC, McDonald’s will continue to support to build the first Ronald McDonald House to provide a comfortable space where young patients and their families concentrate on their treatment and recovery, said Joh, head of McDonald’s Korea.

By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)

