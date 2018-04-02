Prosecutors again seek arrest warrant for ex-Gov. An on sex offense charges

NATIONAL

Prosecutors said Monday they again requested a court warrant to arrest former provincial Gov. An Hee-jung on sex offense charges.



The Seoul Western District Prosecutors' Office said it filed for the writ against the former chief of South Chungcheong Province on charges of sexual intercourse and harassment by force and abuse of occupational authority.



It comes less than a week after the prosecution's previous request was denied by the district court last Wednesday, which cited a low risk of him fleeing or destroying evidence.







An, 54, is accused of forcing his former secretary to have sex with him multiple times over the past year in Seoul and while on overseas business trips.The secretary, Kim Ji-eun, made the revelation in a television news interview early this month. An has issued a public apology, but has not admitted to the charges. He insists the relationship with Kim was consensual.The liberal politician, who was once considered a potential presidential candidate, resigned as governor in the wake of the scandal.He faces another complaint, filed by a research staff from a think tank, who also alleged she was sexually abused by him. But the charges made for the arrest warrant only include Kim's case because the latter complaint is still being investigated, prosecutors have said. (Yonhap)