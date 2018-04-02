Chung Hyeon cracks top 20 in ATP rankings for 1st time

SPORTS

South Korean tennis player Chung Hyeon has cracked the top 20 in the men's world rankings for the first time.



Chung climbed four spots to a new career-high No. 19 in the latest ATP Tour's singles rankings released on Monday.







Chung Hyeon of South Korea hits a shot against John Isner of the United States during their quarterfinal match at the Miami Open on the ATP Tour in Miami, Florida, on March 28. (Yonhap)

Chung is the fourth Asian man to rank among the top 20 in the world. The 21-year-old also broke his own record for the highest ranking position by a South Korean player.Chung, a surprise semifinalist at the Australian Open in January, has reached at least the quarterfinals in each of his past six ATP events. He's currently the top-ranked Asian player.Chung took to Instagram to express his joy with a message: "I am so happy for this achievement and hope for more success like this very soon. Thank you to my team and to my fans always for your support!"