Korea detects additional FMD case at pig farm

South Korea has detected an additional case of foot-and-mouth disease at a pig farm west of Seoul, near the farm that reported the first case this year, the agriculture ministry said Monday.



The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said it has detected an additional FMD outbreak at the farm in Gimpo, 30 kilometers northwest of the capital city, during an inspection into its livestock.



The ministry said it is conducting an in-depth analysis into the farm of about 3,000 pigs to figure out its link with the nearby farm.



South Korea confirmed an A-type FMD case in a farm in Gimpo on March 27, leading to the culling of over 900 pigs at the affected farm as a preventive measure.



It was the first time that the highly infectious animal disease had been detected at a pig farm since the previous case in South Chungcheong Province two years ago.





Quarantine officials disinfect a pig farm in Daejeon, 165 kilometers south of Seoul, on March 28, 2018, following this year`s first foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in South Korea. (Yonhap)

While a movement ban has been placed on farms across the nation since the first case, the ministry said it will continue to adopt the heightened quarantine measure until April 9, considering the two-week incubation period and the time needed for antibodies to become active after vaccinating animals.FMD is an acute infectious viral disease of livestock causing fever followed by the development of vesicles chiefly in the mouth and on the feet. It is one of the most infectious diseases for livestock and can spread rapidly if uncontrolled.It affects cloven-hoofed animals, including cattle, buffalo, camels, sheep, goats, deer and pigs, and is prevalent in spring. (Yonhap)