Comedian Kim Saeng-min apologizes for sexual misconduct

NATIONAL

Comedian and TV presenter Kim Saeng-min offered an apology Monday following sexual harassment complaints.



In a statement released by his agency, SM C&C, he acknowledged that he committed "wrong behavior" 10 years ago at a dinner with production staff members of a TV program he was in.



"I didn't realize at that time that she was hurt and I heard about it only recently. I knew it was too late, but I met her to apologize for my shameful behavior," he said.





South Korean comedian and TV presenter Kim Saeng-min (Yonhap)

While he offered an apology, he didn't mention how he would shoulder responsibility for his misconduct.According to a local report that broke the news earlier in the day, Kim sexually harassed two female staff members at the occasion and apologized to one victim at that time. He apologized to another on March 21 when the Me Too movement spread across the entertainment industry like wildfire.Kim made his debut as a comedian in 1992 and has worked mostly as a TV reporter. Last year, he gained huge popularity as his podcast program about saving money took off.Based on the program's popularity and his public image of being frugal, honest and hard-working, he has been in his prime for the past year. He is currently appearing in some 10 TV shows and 10 TV commercials. Whether he will drop out of the programs hasn't been announced yet. (Yonhap)