S. Korea to broadcast art troupe's Pyongyang performance on Thursday

PYONGYANG/SEOUL -- South Korea will air its art troupe's performance in Pyongyang on Thursday afternoon, the culture ministry said.The 160-member group, including top singers, staged South Korea's first performance in more than a decade in the North on Sunday. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol-ju attended the show.They will hold a joint concert with the North's artists on Tuesday."The government originally planned to televise Tuesday's performance but is discussing ways to air the Sunday performance because changes were made with North Korean officials attending the show," the ministry said in a release on Monday. "We're going to take the original video of the show to Seoul after the trip to Pyongyang and undertake an editing process."Last week, the ministry said the Pyongyang concerts would be filmed with broadcasting equipment provided by the North's Korean Central TV and edited by South Korea's public broadcaster MBC to be made into a joint TV program for both countries.(Yonhap)