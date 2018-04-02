Police subdue man in hostage-taking of school girl

NATIONAL

Police have subdued a man in his 20s after he took an elementary school student hostage inside a campus in southern Seoul, officials said Monday.



The incident happened at around 11:40 a.m., when the attacker, whose identity was withheld, came into the administrative office of the Bangbae Elementary School and suddenly grabbed a female student at knife point.



The Bangbae Police Station dispatched special forces to the scene and set up around the premises for a hostage situation. The attacker apparently demanded the police call a journalist for him.







The front gate of the Bangbae Elementary School is crowded with police authorities and parents after a man took a female student hostage for about an hour before being subdued by police on April 2. (Yonhap)

He then fell to the ground showing symptoms of epilepsy after drinking water police gave to him. Police apprehended the attacker and rescued the girl safely, ending the hostage situation after about an hour, police said.The victim is said to be unharmed and was sent to a nearby hospital for a further checkup. They also transferred the man to the hospital for a proper examination.It was not immediately known why he staged the hostage attack.He was apparently allowed into the school office because he disguised himself as a former student who came to ask for a graduation certificate.Police said they plan to investigate him to determine his exact motive and other details related to the crime as soon as he regains consciousness. (Yonhap)