Two minor parties launch joint floor negotiation bloc

NATIONAL

Lee Yong-ju (C), the vice floor leader of the Party for Democracy and Peace, and Youn So-ha (L), the vice floor leader of the Justice Party, submit a form to register their parties` new floor negotiation bloc at the National Assembly in Seoul on April 2. (Yonhap)

Two minor liberal parties launched a joint floor negotiation bloc on Monday, following weeks of talks over their political alliance, which will give them a greater say in high-stakes legislative issues, including constitutional revisions.The Party for Democracy and Peace and the Justice Party registered the bloc with the National Assembly.Justice Party floor leader Roh Hoe-chan has been officially listed as its representative. Party for Democracy and Peace floor leader Chang Byoung-wan will serve as the co-leader.The new negotiation bloc, named the “group of lawmakers for peace and justice,” is the fourth largest in the 293-member Assembly, after the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, main opposition Liberty Korea Party and Bareun Future Party.The Party for Democracy and Peace, with 14 lawmakers, and the Justice Party, with six, have been excluded from key parliamentary negotiations, as their presence had been short of the minimum 20 legislators required for the formation of a parliamentary negotiating bloc. (Yonhap)