[Trending] #Pyongyang #Red Velvet #Art troupe

As of 7 p.m. on Sunday, 10 minutes after the performance started, "Pyongyang Performance Live Streaming" shot to the most-searched keywords on Naver, followed by "Pyongyang Performance." An art troupe from South Korea successfully finished a musical performance in front of about 1,500 North Korean spectators including their leader Kim Jong-un on Sunday, and the Internet exploded with the news.

The number of tweets including “Pyongyang” exceeded 29,000 as of Monday morning, mostly mentioning the art troupe’s performances. The video clips of the stages also have been actively circulated on social media platforms including YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.Many people welcomed the dramatic thaw between the South and North which has happened over recent months.“’I wish that the warm spring would come between the two Koreas through this performance,’ Seohyun said. I’m so moved,” a Twitter user said with a footage of the former member of Girls’ Generation. The Tweet has been retweeted over 1,163 times, receiving 767 likes.“Check out this photo. The art troupe is sending their luggage to Pyongyang at Gimpo International Airport (in Seoul) before they depart. It’s just so unbelievable,” a Twitter user said, posting the picture of the airport.The route “Gimpo-Pyongyang” was clearly seen at the monitor on the check-in counter, which thrilled the local Twitter users who have never seen such a route before. The tweet has been shared over 749 times.Some Twitter users expressed their shock by seeing the North Korean leader and the K-pop’s biggest names together in a group picture.“Who would have imagined to see Red Velvet taking a picture with Kim,” a Twitter user said, sharing the photo below.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)