Pope Francis expresses hope over inter-Korean dialogue

Pope Francis on Sunday expressed hope over prospects for peace on the Korean Peninsula, as Seoul and Pyongyang recently launched efforts for a possible reconciliation.



“We implore fruits of dialogue for the Korean peninsula, that the discussions underway may advance harmony and peace within the region,” the pope said during Easter speech.



“May those who are directly responsible act with wisdom and discernment to promote the good of the Korean people and to build relationships of trust within the international community,” he added.





Pope Francis (AP-Yonhap)

The remark was apparently aimed at the inter-Korean summit slated for April 27, along with the U.S.-Pyongyang talks slated for May.The pope visited South Korea in April 2014, which was his first Asian destination after he became the bishop of Rome.The two Koreas technically remain at war, as the 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice and not a peace treaty. (Yonhap)