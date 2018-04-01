BTS grow beards for April Fools’ Day?

ENTERTAINMENT

April Fool’s Day has arrived, and K-pop band BTS’ fans are having a field day making hilarious alterations to photos of their beloved group.In celebration of the annual day dedicated to hoaxes and jokes, global BTS fans made the boy band members digitally sprout extravagant beards and mustaches on Sunday.The retouched images show BTS members V, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, RM, Jin and Suga proudly sporting lush, multicolored facial hair that puts Santa Claus to shame.