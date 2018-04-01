Ahn Cheol-soo to announce bid for Seoul mayor this week

NATIONAL

Ahn Cheol-soo, a former opposition leader and presidential candidate, will announce his intention this week to run in the June Seoul mayoral election, an aide said Sunday.



"Chairman Ahn's declaration of his candidacy for Seoul mayor will be made at 10:30 a.m. on April 4," an official of the minor Bareunmirae Party said. He did not provide other details.



Ahn currently serves as the third-largest centrist party's chief of candidate recruitment for the local elections slated for June 13.







Ahn Cheol-soo (Yonhap)

The decision comes as his party struggles with a low approval rating and difficulties in finding capable candidates to compete with rivals from the two biggest parties -- the ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition Liberty Korea Party.Ahn was chief of the People's Party before it merged in February with the Bareun Party.In 2011, Ahn was regarded as the most popular potential candidate ahead of a mayoral by-election. But he dropped out of the race, expressing support for then-candidate Park Won-soon, who won the election and is currently seeking a third term. (Yonhap)