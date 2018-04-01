Go to Mobile Version

3 online game makers fined for misleading info

By Yonhap
  • Published : Apr 1, 2018 - 12:05
  • Updated : Apr 1, 2018 - 12:05

Three online game makers were fined for providing misleading information of their games and ordered to take correction measures, the country's corporate watchdog said Sunday.

Nexon Korea Co. and two other game makers were fined a combined 1 billion won ($939,500) for allegedly prodding their customers to purchase game items with false or misleading information, according to the Fair Trade Commission.

Mabinogi, one of Nexon`s games (Nexon)


The FTC also ordered them to take corrective actions against their misleading information. (Yonhap)

