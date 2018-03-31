Koreas considering holding next summit preparatory talks on April 18

NATIONAL

North Korea`s chief delegate Ri Son-gwon (Yonhap)

Officials of South and North Korea are considering holding another round of high-level talks on April 18 to work out details of a summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.In the first high-level preparatory talks earlier this week, the two sides fleshed out an earlier agreement to hold a summit in late April and set April 27 as its date. The meeting, set to take place on the South's side of the border village of Panmunjeom, would be the third inter-Korean summit.At the end of Thursday's preparatory talks, the South's chief delegate and Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon sounded out his North Korean counterpart Ri Son-gwon to set the next meeting, asking, "How about around April 18?" according to sources.Ri responded: "April 18? OK. Let's do that."The unification ministry said while the South and the North have April 18 in mind as the date for the next meeting, it has not been finalized yet. (Yonhap)