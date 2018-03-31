Koreas considering holding next summit preparatory talks on April 18

In the first high-level preparatory talks earlier this week, the two sides fleshed out an earlier agreement to hold a summit in late April and set April 27 as its date. The meeting, set to take place on the South's side of the border village of Panmunjeom, would be the third inter-Korean summit.
|North Korea`s chief delegate Ri Son-gwon (Yonhap)
Ri responded: "April 18? OK. Let's do that."
The unification ministry said while the South and the North have April 18 in mind as the date for the next meeting, it has not been finalized yet. (Yonhap)