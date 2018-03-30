Man accused of killing wife over ‘adultery suspicions’

The man is accused of killing his 57-year-old wife through physical battery at the pub owned by the victim in the early hours Friday.
A dispute broke out between the two after the victim realized that her husband secretly followed her to the pub, according to the police.
While they were arguing, the suspect reportedly saw that his wife received an incoming call from another man and thus started to “beat the victim out of anger.”
|(123RF)
The two started living separately three to four years ago.
The suspect had fled the scene shortly after the incident. The man, who was on his way to see another woman living in another city, tried to commit suicide by ramming his car into a utility pole upon seeing the police car.
He was taken to a hospital but he did not suffer any serious injuries. He later admitted killing his wife. Police plan to ask the court to issue an arrest warrant for the suspect on Saturday.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)