Artisanal charcuterie at Maison Jo

“I went to study cooking in Italy,” Jo, 31, said, where he developed a fondness for salami.
When he returned to Korea, he found himself craving salami and decided to make it himself.
“It tasted good but I wasn’t sure if it was accurate,” he recalled.
|Maison Jo sells a diverse selection of pate, sausages and ham. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
Maison Jo, an artisan charcuterie, is a tasty reflection of the years Jo invested in learning the centuries-old culinary tradition.
Boasting a white storefront with sheer, lacy curtains, taupe tiled floors and dark wooden tables, Maison Jo sells a diverse selection of pates, sausages and ham that will also soon be available in-house this April.
|Maison Jo‘s pate en croute is a rich, buttery and unctuous delicacy that is visually stunning with its golden-hued pastry dough crust. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
For now, one can take Maison Jo’s charcuterie to go, from rich and soft slices of boudin noir -- a sausage made from pig’s blood, pork and onions -- to citrus-infused slices of canard orange navel -- a delicious, gelatinous duck pate made with the juice and zest of oranges.
There is also a beautiful pate en croute, a rich, buttery and unctuous delicacy that is also visually stunning with its golden-hued pastry dough crust.
“We change the pate used for the pate en croute once every two weeks,” said Jo.
|After honing his skills, charcutier Jo Woo-ram opened Maison Jo in Seoul’s Seocho-dong this March. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
Jo’s tireless dedication shines through in the charcuterie that is as beautiful as it is edible, from Maison Jo’s verdant parsley-flecked jambon persille to an orange-red coil of pimento-infused txistorra sausage.
Maison Jo
84, Nambusunhwan-ro 315-gil, Seocho-gu,
(02) 584-3373
Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, closed Mondays
Charcuterie costs 5,000 won to 12,000 won for 100 grams
By Jean Oh
(oh_jean@heraldcorp.com)