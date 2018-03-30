Ha Ri-su reveals emotional suffering, blaming ‘sole existence’

In the post, the 43-year-old celebrity wrote: “The people I love are called ‘dirty,’ the public criticizes them for loving me and everything falls apart because of me. My sole existence is to blame. Should I just drop everything and rest for a while? I cried too much that I can‘t see or breathe right. I don’t want to live like this any longer.”
|(Ha Ri-su`s Instagram)
Her post received supportive replies from fans. One fan said, “One bad comment may impact us more than 100 compliments. But, I truly believe in your kind-heartedness and strong character that will help you persevere through this difficult time. I think if you try to look at life from a different vantage point, you will surely find happiness.”
The transgender singer got married to rapper Micky Jung in 2007. The two, however, ended their 10-year marriage last year. Following the divorce, Ha appeared on MBC’s entertainment program “Radio Star” in August to claim that their divorce “did not end on bad terms.”
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)