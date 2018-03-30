Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

Ha Ri-su reveals emotional suffering, blaming ‘sole existence’

By Catherine Chung
  • Published : Mar 30, 2018 - 16:35
  • Updated : Mar 30, 2018 - 16:35
Lee Kyung-eun, better known by her stage name Ha Ri-su, shared the emotional turbulence she has been experiencing via her Instagram late Thursday night.

In the post, the 43-year-old celebrity wrote: “The people I love are called ‘dirty,’ the public criticizes them for loving me and everything falls apart because of me. My sole existence is to blame. Should I just drop everything and rest for a while? I cried too much that I can‘t see or breathe right. I don’t want to live like this any longer.”


(Ha Ri-su`s Instagram)

Her post received supportive replies from fans. One fan said, “One bad comment may impact us more than 100 compliments. But, I truly believe in your kind-heartedness and strong character that will help you persevere through this difficult time. I think if you try to look at life from a different vantage point, you will surely find happiness.”

The transgender singer got married to rapper Micky Jung in 2007. The two, however, ended their 10-year marriage last year. Following the divorce, Ha appeared on MBC’s entertainment program “Radio Star” in August to claim that their divorce “did not end on bad terms.”

By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114