Ha Ri-su reveals emotional suffering, blaming ‘sole existence’

ENTERTAINMENT

(Ha Ri-su`s Instagram)

Lee Kyung-eun, better known by her stage name Ha Ri-su, shared the emotional turbulence she has been experiencing via her Instagram late Thursday night.In the post, the 43-year-old celebrity wrote: “The people I love are called ‘dirty,’ the public criticizes them for loving me and everything falls apart because of me. My sole existence is to blame. Should I just drop everything and rest for a while? I cried too much that I can‘t see or breathe right. I don’t want to live like this any longer.”Her post received supportive replies from fans. One fan said, “One bad comment may impact us more than 100 compliments. But, I truly believe in your kind-heartedness and strong character that will help you persevere through this difficult time. I think if you try to look at life from a different vantage point, you will surely find happiness.”The transgender singer got married to rapper Micky Jung in 2007. The two, however, ended their 10-year marriage last year. Following the divorce, Ha appeared on MBC’s entertainment program “Radio Star” in August to claim that their divorce “did not end on bad terms.”By Catherine Chung ( cec82@heraldcorp.com