Police seek arrest warrant for ‘stalker’ over ex-girlfriend’s death

The suspect is accused of forcibly detaining his former girlfriend, 35, for six hours in a motel room on the fifth floor and threatening her with a deadly weapon at 4 p.m. on Jan. 7.
It is said the victim jumped out the window and died at 10 p.m. The suspect claimed that he left the motel room shortly after seeing the victim fall to her death.
The suspect said that he had asked his former girlfriend to “meet him for the one last time.” When the victim agreed to come and meet him, the suspect reportedly asked her to continue the romantic relationship.
|(Yonhap)
Police believe the suspect committed the crime after hearing the victim’s refusal. They also discovered that the suspect had been “stalking and terrorizing the victim with constant text messages, begging her to continue the relationship.”
Dispatched police officers said that the suspect was the only one seen next to the dead body.
The suspect admitted to forcibly detaining and threatening the victim, but denied any involvement in killing her. He said he came out of the shower and saw her dangling from the window.
Police initially suspected the man for killing the victim, but said they are “leaning toward the possibility that the woman jumped out the window due to fear.” They plan to see whether or not the man pushed the victim after the court issues the arrest warrant.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)