China voices support for summits with NK, expects important achievement

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (R) shakes hands with Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi before holding a meeting in Seoul on March 30, 2018. (Yonhap)

China is supporting South Korea and the United States in their efforts to hold summits with North Korea, a senior Chinese official said Friday, hoping that an "important achievement" will be made in the process.In a meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi also said he hopes that the two countries will continue close communication so as to consolidate the current peace mood on the Korean Peninsula."We are supporting (the planned) inter-Korean and North Korea-US summits," Yang said through an interpreter at the start of the meeting in Seoul. "And we hope that there will be an important achievement to be made through these meetings."Yang arrived in Seoul on Thursday as a special envoy for Chinese President Xi Jinping on a two-day trip. He is to pay a courtesy visit to President Moon Jae-in later in the day.His visit to Seoul came days after China and North Korea announced that their leaders met in Beijing. The North's nuclear issue was reported to be one of major issues discussed during the surprise meeting.South Korea and the US are preparing to hold summit talks with the North in April and May, respectively. South and North Korea earlier agreed to have their meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom on April 27.Yang noted that inter-Korean relations are improving thanks to "joint efforts" by the two Koreas. He also said he is "happy" that the two Koreas have determined the date and venue for the planned inter-Korean summit.Yang noted that his visit here is aimed at sharing information about the recent meeting between Xi and Kim and exchanging views with the Seoul government on how to resolve relevant issues confronting the two countries.Kang said South Korea wants to maintain close cooperation with China to draw a "great turning point" for peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula.(Yonhap)