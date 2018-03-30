TVXQ tops 13 Apple iTunes charts with new album

ENTERTAINMENT

(Yonhap)

K-pop band TVXQ's latest album has reached No. 1 on Apple iTunes album charts in 13 regions, according to its agency Friday."New Chapter #1: The Chance of Love," the duo's first new release in three years, climbed to the top of iTunes charts for Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Singapore and Hong Kong after being released Wednesday, SM Entertainment said.The other markets were Macau, the Philippines, Chile, Ecuador and Peru."Chance of Love" is the group's eight full-length record and its first major release in its post military career. The pair -- U-Know Yunho and Max Changmin -- finished their mandatory military duties in April and August last year, respectively. TVXQ plans to hold solo concerts May 5-6 in Seoul.(Yonhap)