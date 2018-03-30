NK media's failure to report summit date, venue not meaningful: ministry

NATIONAL

South Korea's unification ministry said Friday it does not attach any meaning to North Korean state media reports that did not mention the date and venue for an inter-Korean summit in April.



The Korean Central News Agency reported Thursday that the two Koreas agreed to hold a summit of their leaders after holding high-level talks, but it did not mention that the meeting will be held at the truce village of Panmunjom on April 27.



Previously, North Korea's state media reported details of the two inter-Korean summits, held in 2000 and 2007 in Pyongyang.







North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)

"State media reports without summit details do not appear to have significance. The move may be related to North Korea's (practice of not revealing Kim Jong-un's) movement routes or other internal issues," Lee Eugene, vice spokesperson at Seoul's unification ministry, told a press briefing.The meeting between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim will be the first summit between the two Koreas in more than a decade. A North Korean ruler will cross the tense border for the first time to the South. (Yonhap)