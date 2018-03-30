Around the Hotels

Taste of Asia at InterContinental Seoul Coex



Those looking for a city picnic can chose Millennium Seoul Hilton as the spring destination.



The hotel offers a spring picnic package, including one-night stay at the deluxe city-view room with a picnic lunch set, including sandwiches, salad, fruit, cake and beverages. Guests can take the picnic set out to Namsan and under the shade of the cherry blossom trees.



Guests are encouraged to take photos of themselves enjoying the spring package using a mobile phone, as the hotel offers a printing service for 10 photos.



The package is available only to Korean nationals and foreigners with an alien registration card until the end of May, at a cost of 260,000 won based on double occupancy. For reservations, call (02) 317-3000.



Takeaway Korean food at Sheraton Seoul



