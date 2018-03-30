[Newsmaker] Court extends ex-president Lee's detention in corruption probe

NATIONAL

A Seoul court has extended the custody period of former President Lee Myung-bak, who has been accused of corruption, until early next month, prosecutors in charge of the case said Friday.



The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said the court granted its request for an additional 10-day extension on Lee's arrest warrant, which was otherwise set to expire on Saturday. Prosecutors now have until April 10 to continue the investigation with him detained. The law allows up to a 20-day detention before an indictment.







(Yonhap)

Lee, who was president from 2008 to early 2013, was arrested last Friday on charges ranging from bribery, embezzlement and tax evasion to abuse of power.The suspicions largely center on an auto parts maker, DAS, that has long been suspected of being secretly owned by Lee, even though on paper it belongs to his older brother. Prosecutors accuse the former president of stashing away slush funds and using DAS as "a reservoir" for his illegal seed money, among other charges.Prosecutors have tried to question Lee, 76, in the detention center, but he has refused to cooperate, claiming that it is of no use to be asked the same questions again and that his case is being handled unfairly.Prosecutors have made clear that they will pay another visit soon to the facility for an interrogation. But it is unlikely Lee will change his mind.It is said the prosecution is preparing to question Lee's wife and former first lady Kim Yoon-ok over suspected bribery. Prosecutors have indicated that the interrogation of Kim will take place privately. (YOnhap)