Korea's industrial output rises 1.1% in Feb.

By Yonhap
  • Published : Mar 30, 2018 - 09:39
  • Updated : Mar 30, 2018 - 10:05
South Korea's industrial output increased in February from a month earlier on a rise in production in the automaking and retail sectors, government data showed Friday.

Production in the mining, manufacturing, gas and electricity industries rose 1.1 percent on-month in February, following an adjusted 0.9 percent on-month gain in the previous month, according to the data by Statistics Korea.

From a year earlier, industrial output plunged 6.4 percent in February, following a 4.3 percent on-year gain in January.


Production in the service sector remained flat in February from a month earlier, with a 2.2 percent on-year gain.

Retail sales advanced 1 percent on-month in February compared with a 1.3-percent on-month gain in January. They also rose 6.3 percent on-year.

Facility investment soared 1.3 percent on-month in February, soaring 9.7 percent on-year as well.

For all industries, production remained unchanged on-month in February, following a 1.2 percent on-month increase in the previous month, with a 0.8 percent on-year fall, the data showed.

The statistics office said an upturn in car production and a recovery in the retail sector contributed to the rise in the February figures.

Production of vehicles surged 5.1 percent from a month earlier, and the chipmaking sector saw its output rise 4.7 percent.

Its average factory operation rate gained 2 percentage points to 72.3 percent in February. (Yonhap)

