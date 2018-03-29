Choi Ji-woo’s wedding garners attention in and out of Korea

ENTERTAINMENT

(Shisedo)

Actress Choi Ji-woo’s surprise announcement about her wedding hours before the ceremony Thursday has garnering a significant amount of interest from the public.A local news agency revealed a photo compilation of Choi in a wedding dress. As the wedding ceremony is private, the public wondered about the star’s dress. The news agency, searching through old drama series, found shots of Choi wearing a white dress.Numerous Japanese media outlets reported on the news saying “The great actress is getting married.” Japanese fans congratulated the actress via online comments.Choi gained exceptional fame in Japan through her role in the drama series “Winter Sonata” in 2002.As her husband is not a celebrity, many are curious about him. A clip of Choi mentioning her ideal type has become of great interest to the public again.In an interview with a local network in September 2013, she said, “I prefer a person that I can talk with well, and someone that I can respect. If the person isn’t boring, it would be better.”By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)