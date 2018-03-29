Korean Air scion from 'nut rage' case makes comeback

BUSINESS

KAL Hotel Network`s new chief Cho Hyun-ah (Yonhap)

The elder daughter of Korean Air Lines Co. chairman, who gained global notoriety for her involvement in the "nut rage" incident in 2014, made a comeback as the head of the hotel affiliate of Korea's largest air carrier and logistics giant, the company said Thursday.Cho Hyun-ah, the former vice president of Korean Air, was tapped as the new president of KAL Hotel Network at the company's annual shareholders meeting at the company's headquarters in western Seoul earlier in the day, according to the KAL Hotel Network.The comeback came three months after the Supreme Court upheld a lower court's suspended sentence for Cho, who was indicted on charges of violating the aviation security law, coercion and abuse of power.Cho forced a plane back to the boarding gate at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport because she was upset with the way her nuts were served -- in an unopened bag instead of on a plate.In Korea, it is not unusual for owner's family members to make a return in their companies years after being implicated in a scandal.KAL Hotel Network operates three 5-star hotels in Korea -- two on the southern resort island of Jeju and the Grand Hyatt Incheon near Incheon International Airport.Hanjin KAL is the holding company of Hanjin Group and has a total of nine subsidiary companies, including Korean Air and KAL Hotel Network.(Yonhap)