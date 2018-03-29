LG CNS to outline tech infra for next-generational govt e-procurement system

Through the bid, the information technology arm of LG Corp. will be engaged in a project for information strategy planning, a first step to revamp the state-run e-procurement system, locally dubbed “Nara Jangteo.”
|A screenshot of "Nara Jangteo," Korea's state-run e-procurement system.
The winning of the bid heightened the possibility of LG CNS being chosen for a 50 billion won bid early next year to overhaul the system, according to the firm.
Korea’s e-procurement system is estimated to have processed bids worth a combined 87 trillion won each year.
(consnow@heraldcorp.com)