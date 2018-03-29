Ulsan police chief under fire for playing golf

According to news reports, Hwang Woon-ha, commissioner of the Ulsan Metropolitan Police Agency, played golf with members of a committee for youth safety in November, and a committee official paid the green fee for Hwang.
After finding out that his green fee had already been paid, Hwang said he gave the committee official a warning and about 150,000 won ($140) in cash for the fee.
The National Police Agency said Thursday it would look into whether Hwang violated an anti-solicitation law.
|Ulsan Metropolitan Police Agency Commissioner Hwang Woon-ha (Yonhap)
Hwang has been at the center of controversy over a police investigation into corruption allegations against the chief secretary of Ulsan Mayor Kim Ki-hyeon.
The main opposition Liberty Korea Party has claimed that the investigation was politically motivated after Ulsan police raided the Ulsan City Hall on the day the party nominated Kim as its candidate for the mayoral election in June.
The party’s spokesman called the police “a crazy dog,” drawing strong backlash from police officers.
Hwang has denied the party’s accusations.
By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)