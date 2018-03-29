[Breaking] Inter-Korean summit to be held April 27: Unification Ministry

NATIONAL

South and North Korea agreed Thursday to hold an inter-Korean summit on April 27 at the truce village of Panmunjeom, a joint statement released by Seoul’s Ministry of Unification said.



“The South and North will hold the 2018 inter-Korean summit at the Peace House at the southern side of Panmunjeom on April 27, according to the will of the leaders of both sides,” the statement read.





South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon (right) and North`s Ri Son-gwon enter the conference room on Thursday. Yonhap