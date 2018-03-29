Go to Mobile Version

T.O.P holds arts and crafts class for children: video

By Catherine Chung
  • Published : Mar 29, 2018 - 15:59
  • Updated : Mar 29, 2018 - 15:59
A clip of Big Bang‘s T.O.P was shared online Wednesday, which showed the top boy band rapper serving his military duties at the Yongsan-gu Office in Seoul.

In the released video, T.O.P was seen helping children make arts and crafts with clay at the Yongsan Crafts Museum. The children all had rolls of clay in front of them. They appeared to be enjoying their time rolling out the clay. 


(Facebook)

T.O.P stood behind the children with his arms folded behind his back. Despite his stern face, he appeared casual, wearing a light blue shirt, beige apron and sneakers.

The rapper came under criminal scrutiny last year in June for using marijuana on four occasions. The court ordered him to serve a 10-month jail term suspended for two years. He was consequently suspended from serving as a conscripted policeman last year.

After undergoing re-examinations, T.O.P was sent to the office to serve out his remaining military term as a social worker on Jan. 26.

By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)

