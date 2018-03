Education Ministry to provide more free online lectures

NATIONAL

(K-MOOC website)

The Ministry of Education announced Thursday that it will widen the scope of its Korean Massive Open Online Course service to provide up to 500 free lectures.K-MOOC is a free web-based course service that offers lectures from universities via e-learning technology. It provided 140 courses from domestic leading universities in 2016 and aims to nearly triple that number to 500 in 2018.K-MOOC has doubled in the number of students participating with interactive learning opportunities such as discussions, quizzes and Q&A sessions with professors, according to the ministry. In 2018, K-MOOC will include lectures on big data and artificial intelligence critical for the “fourth industrial revolution.”By Ahn Sang-yool ( koolsangon@heraldcorp.com