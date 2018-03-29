Korean tourists injured in bus accident in Austria

NATIONAL

Dozens of South Korean tourists in Austria have been injured as a bus carrying them skidded on an icy road and crashed, the foreign ministry here said Thursday.



The tourist bus carrying 35 South Koreans slipped on the ice in Gosau, near Austria's Hallstatt region at around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday (Austrian time), with the tourists suffering light injuries, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





(AP-Yonhap)

The injured were sent to nearby hospitals. Twenty-six of them were discharged from the hospitals the same day, but nine others remain hospitalized.On Friday, five of those hospitalized will be discharged, but the remaining four need further treatment, the ministry said.The South Korean Embassy in Austria is currently providing consular services to its nationals, it added. (Yonhap)