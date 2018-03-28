Trump says maximum pressure on NK will remain 'at all cost'

NATIONAL

U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirmed on Wednesday that he will maintain maximum pressure against North Korea "at all cost" despite recent developments that raise expectations for a breakthrough in the issue of the North's nuclear program.





U.S. President Donald Trump (Yonhap)

Trump said through social media, however, that he is looking forward to the upcoming summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, adding that there is a good chance for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula."Received message last night from Xi JINPING of China that his meeting with KIM JONG UN went very well and that KIM looks forward to his meeting with me. In the meantime, and unfortunately, maximum sanctions and pressure must be maintained at all cost!" Trump tweeted."For years and through many administrations, everyone said that peace and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula was not even a small possibility," he added. "Now there is a good chance that Kim Jong Un will do what is right for his people and for humanity. Look forward to our meeting!"The North Korean leader was in Beijing on a four-day trip from Sunday, accompanied by his wife Ri Sol-ju and key officials, including de facto No. 2 figure Choe Ryong-hae, according to the North's state-run radio.During the trip, Kim and Xi met to discuss issues related to the Korean Peninsula including the North's nuclear program. It was Kim's first overseas trip since taking office in late 2011.The meeting came as Kim plans to hold historic summits with the leaders of South Korea and the U.S.Skeptics have said that the North is coming out for talks after long isolation as a ploy to ease multiple-layered sanctions imposed on Pyongyang for its continued missile and nuclear provocations.The U.S. has said that there will be no move to ease sanctions imposed on the North unless it takes concrete action toward denuclearization. (Yonhap)