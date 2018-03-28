Go to Mobile Version

NK notifies S. Korea of names of delegates for high-level talks

By Yonhap
  • Published : Mar 28, 2018 - 20:32
  • Updated : Mar 28, 2018 - 20:33

North Korea notified South Korea of the names of the officials it will send to a high-level inter-Korean meeting intended to discuss the details of a summit the two Koreas are preparing to hold in April, the unification ministry here said Wednesday. 


The North's delegation will be led by Ri Son-gwon, the head of North Korea's state agency in charge of affairs with the South.

According to the ministry, he will be accompanied by two other officials — Jon Jong-su and Kim Myong-il.

They will meet with their South Korean counterparts, who will be led by Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at the Tongilgak building on the northern side of the border truce village Panmunjom. 

The meeting comes as South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un plan to hold a summit in late April at Panmunjom after more than a year of tensions sparked by the North's nuclear and missile programs. (Yonhap)

