NK notifies S. Korea of names of delegates for high-level talks

NATIONAL

North Korea notified South Korea of the names of the officials it will send to a high-level inter-Korean meeting intended to discuss the details of a summit the two Koreas are preparing to hold in April, the unification ministry here said Wednesday.







The North's delegation will be led by Ri Son-gwon, the head of North Korea's state agency in charge of affairs with the South.



According to the ministry, he will be accompanied by two other officials — Jon Jong-su and Kim Myong-il.



They will meet with their South Korean counterparts, who will be led by Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at the Tongilgak building on the northern side of the border truce village Panmunjom.



The meeting comes as South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un plan to hold a summit in late April at Panmunjom after more than a year of tensions sparked by the North's nuclear and missile programs. (Yonhap)