BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

Direct sales from Korean online fashion stores to Japan jumped nearly 60 percent in 2017 compared to 2015, data showed Wednesday.The total value of fashion products sold to Japan in 2017 came to 90.5 billion won ($84.4 million), according to Statistics Korea. The figure rose 13.3 percent on-year and 57.4 percent compared to 2015.Fashion products -- encompassing clothes, shoes, bags and accessories -- took up 65.5 percent of Korea’s entire online direct sales to Japan.Of the total volume of direct sales of fashion products, online shops using Korean e-commerce platform provider Cafe24 accounted for 44.4 percent, according to the firm. As of 2017, nearly 15,000 Korean online shops running on the Cafe24 platform have sold products to Japan.By Son Ji-hyoung