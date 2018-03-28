Go to Mobile Version

In Korea, W4b needed to join ‘rich’ class: survey

By Cho Yun-myung
  • Published : Mar 28, 2018 - 11:24
  • Updated : Mar 28, 2018 - 11:31
Working Koreans believe that the rich should have assets of at least 4 billion won ($3.73 million), while they estimate themselves able to accumulate an average of 800 million won in their own lifetimes.

Job Korea, a job information provider, conducted a survey of 708 working Koreans and discovered that around 4.1 billion won is the standard qualification to be deemed “rich.”

Respondents on average expected to save around 800 million won throughout their life. Those in their 20s expected to save up around 670 million won, while those in their 30s and 40s estimated to save about 830 million and 1.06 billion, respectively.

The majority of respondents said they have set a target amount of savings this year, with the average tallied at 9.67 million won.

(Yonhap)

By Cho Yun-myung (yunc39@heraldcorp.com)

