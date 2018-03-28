Top Chinese diplomat to visit Seoul to offer briefing on results of Xi-Kim talks

NATIONAL

Yang Jiechi (Yonhap)

Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi will visit Seoul on Thursday morning to brief South Korea on the results of talks between President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, a Cheong Wa Dae official said.Yang is scheduled to meet with Chung Eui-yong, chief of the presidential National Security Office, and hold a dinner with him. Yang is also scheduled to pay a visit to President Moon Jae-in, senior presidential press secretary Yoon Young-chan said.Yang is expected to explain the results of the Xi-Kim talks in detail, Yoon said."There will also be discussions about denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and various other pending issues," he said.Asked if Yang's discussions in Seoul would include the issue of the Korean War armistice, a senior presidential official told reporters that it's hard to talk about it at this stage, adding that the visit is to give a briefing on the North Korea-China summit."It's like our special envoys traveled to China (earlier this month) and gave a detailed explanation to President Xi about the results of the meetings with Chairman Kim and President Trump," the official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.The official also said the situation is evolving "beyond our expectations.""We have to monitor the situation with all possibilities in mind with regard to how things will move forward," the official said. (Yonhap)