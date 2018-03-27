Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

S. Korea to launch heavy-ion medical accelerator operations in 2023

By Yonhap
  • Published : Mar 27, 2018 - 19:12
  • Updated : Mar 27, 2018 - 19:33
South Korea will start operations of a heavy-ion medical accelerator in 2023, the science minister said Tuesday, a move that could offer a new and effective radiotherapy to cancer patients.

Yoo Young-min, minister of science and ICT, said the government has ditched a long-delayed project to develop a heavy-ion medical accelerator and will instead buy it from a foreign country. 


Yoo Young-min, minister of science and ICT (Yonhap)

Treatment using a heavy-ion medical accelerator will be "available in five years if we place an order this year," Yoo said in a meeting with officials of the Seoul National University Hospital and Dongnam Institute of Radiological & Medical Sciences in Busan.

Busan will be home to the country's first heavy-ion medical accelerator.

The Korea Institute of Radiological & Medical Sciences said on its website that the heavy-ion medical accelerator has shown "remarkable treatment results compared with existing radiation treatment, with almost no cancer treatment side effects." (Yonhap)

LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114