[Graphic News] Mongolia suffers highest unemployment in Asia

Mongolia, Pakistan, Indonesia and Philippines have the highest unemployment rates in Asia. By contrast, Cambodia, Thailand and Laos have posted the lowest unemployment rates.Mongolia has the highest employment rate in Asia at 7.3 percent. The country has seen a poor labor market with dipping employment. Even during the economic boom from 2010-2014, employment rates only remained steady in the country.Pakistan has the second highest unemployment rate in Asia at 5.9 percent. Political unrest in the country has hugely contributed to dampening growth, as a result of which unemployment has risen.