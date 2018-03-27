BMW’s new 6-Series Gran Turismo brings new level to sedans

“The new 6-Series Gran Turismo has been reborn as a completely new model. Like that of a large size flagship sedan, its design and performance has been pulled up to another level,” BMW Korea said in a statement.
It was launched here in September 2017.
The new model offers the most spacious storage room among similar BMW sedans due to the same platform it shares with 7-Series vehicles.
|The BMW new 6-Series Gran Turismo (BMW Korea)
By lowering the car body by 34 mm to 1,535 mm and extending its height by 86 mm to 5,090 mm, BMW was able to reduce wind resistance of the new model to 0.28 coefficient of drag, 0.03 lower than the previous model, the company said.
For maximum security and convenience, BMW’s most up-to-date self-driving systems has been installed in the new 6-Series Gran Turismo.
Active cruise control warns the driver of a collision by calculating the distance between the vehicle in front, and controls the speed, handling and braking of the Grand Turismo, the company explained.
The new 640i xDrive Gran Turismo has a maximum torque of 45.9 kilogram-meter and 5.3 seconds zero-back.
The latest Gran Turismo comes in four models: the new 630d xDrive Gran Turismo luxury; new 630d xDrive Gran Turismo M sports package; new 640i xDrive Gran Turismo luxury; and new 640i xDrive Gran Turismo M sports package. They are priced between 92.9 million won and 101.5 million won.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)