Violinist Chung Kyung-wha releases 33rd album ‘Beau Soir’

ENTERTAINMENT

Violinist Chung Kyung-wha, born on March 26 in 1948, receives her birthday cake at a press conference held in Seoul Tuesday. (Yonhap)

At 70, when most people have retired, iconic Korean violinist Chung Kyung-wha still has energy to move ahead with her musical life.Chung released her 33rd album “Beau Soir” on Friday, timed to coincide with the violinist’s 70th birthday. The Warner Classics album features French Romantic and impressionist compositions by Franck, Faure and Debussy. The release date also marked the 100th anniversary of Debussy’s death.“Beau Soir” is Chung’s second album since an injury in 2005 kept her from recording until 2016 when she released an album of complete Bach sonatas and partitas for the unaccompanied violin.“It just happened,” Chung answered, when asked what has been the motivation driving her musical life thus far, during a press conference in Seoul.“I wasn’t even aware of how many albums I have put out. I have so far just tried to put my utmost effort and energy into producing album by album. I have tried to produce an album as if it were my last, and the number of albums just added up,” Chung said.Having started the violin at 6, Chung made her international debut in 1970. Chung added that she did not know if she would be able to continue her musical life when she lost the use of a finger in 2005.But upon reflection, she said, “It was the lesson my mother gave me. She taught me to be optimistic.”“When it is the darkest, you can look forward to the brightest.”After her injury, she learned to let go of the excessive pressure she often felt while playing music. “In the past, I couldn’t allow myself a single mistake, even a slight pitch being off. But now, I have learned to let go of it and just focus on giving my best,” Chung said.The album “Beau Soir” highlights musical works with Romantic tonality. Included in the album are Franck’s Violin Sonata in A Major and “Panis Angelicus,” Gabriel Faure’s Violin Sonata No. 1 in A Major, Op.13 and “Berceuse,” and Debussy’s Prelude Book 1, No.8 “La Fille aux cheveux de lin” and “Beau Soir.”“Love is what counts the most. Love and peace are what lingers inside me when I play music,” Chung said.While highlighting her chemistry with partner pianist Kevin Kenner, Chung emphasized, “Kenner is not an accompanist but a soloist, which makes the album a duo work.”Also included in the Korean version of the album is Elgar’s “Salut D’amour,” one of the most beloved classical compositions here. “Elgar’s ‘Salut D’amour’ is stylistically very different from the other songs included in the album. Just consider the song as my personal salut d’amour to the audience,” said Chung.For the recording of “Beau Soir,” Chung, who is known to use a Guarneri, used the “King Maximilian Joseph” Stradivarius.Chung and Kenner will perform at the Tongyeong International Music Festival, which starts Friday. The duo will also perform at Lotte Concert Hall on June 3.By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)