Nongshim ranks among Korea’s top 10 brands

Nongshim, a leading Korean food and beverage company, ranked No. 4 among Korean brands that have contributed to promoting the country, the company said Tuesday.In a survey conducted by the local brand value evaluation company Brandstock, Nongshim was listed as the No. 4 Korean brand, following Samsung Galaxy, Samsung QLED TV and Korean Air. Nongshim was the only food and beverage company among the top 10.“(The results of the survey) show that we have grown as a global brand that can be ranked next to or even compete with other food and beverage giants such as Coca Cola, Nestle and Kellogg,” said a Nongshim official.Nongshim’s signature instant noodle Shin Ramyun is currently being exported to 100 countries.In June last year, Nongshim entered the US market. Shin Ramyun can be found at 4,692 Walmart stores across the country. It is the first Korean food product to be sold at all Walmart stores in the US, the company said. The distribution contract with Walmart was clinched in 2013.“Having Walmart as our main distribution channel in the US not only means that it is being delivered to over 4,000 stores, but also that we have the entire US as our sales channel,” said a company official, adding that Shin Ramyun has also been distributed at government institutions such as the US Department of Defense and US Congress.Shin Ramyun is also available on flights.Last year, Nongshim signed a deal with Mexico’s national air carrier Aeromexico to provide Shin Ramyun, marking the first partnership with the South American air carrier, which was the 20th foreign air carrier to have Shin Ramyun onboard.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)