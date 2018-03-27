Eric Nam set to drop new EP

ENTERTAINMENT

Eric Nam (CJ E&M)

K-pop singer Eric Nam is ready to release an EP, according to his management agency CJ E&M on Tuesday.The singer-songwriter participated in writing all the songs and lyrics for the EP. Furthermore, he personally recruited all the staff working on the album.The music video for the title track was shot in Mexico in early March.In an interview with a local fashion magazine, Nam had hinted that the new EP would be “completely different” from his previous works. It will be his first EP since “Good for You” in March 2016.Nam, whose real name is Nam Yoon-do, debuted in 2013, after becoming known to the public through the audition TV show “Star Audition - The Great Birth” on MBC.He is also a TV personality who has starred in entertainment shows.