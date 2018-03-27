[Video] Finding love at ‘Cafe Amor’

ENTERTAINMENT

On weekends, cafes are often frequented by young men and women on blind dates. With a cup of tea or coffee in front of them, they wonder if the person sitting across the table might be that perfect match.



A special cafe that caters to such customers is now open in Seoul; special, not for its menu, but for its guests -- only people who have reserved a blind date can visit the cafe. .



TvN’s new variety show “Cafe Amor” is to feature a special cafe for blind dates. The cast -- actress Yoo In-na, singer Lee Juck, comedian Yang Se-hyung and SF9’s Rowoon -- will staff the cafe as the servers.





The cast of “Cafe Amor” poses for photos during a media briefing Tuesday at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul. (tvN)



The cafe, temporarily operated by the production team, is situated in trendy Samcheong-dong, Seoul. The location was strategically chosen to put butterflies in participants’ stomachs with hopes of romance.



“I am 38 and I am not married yet. Dating is a topic that I am very concerned about lately,” producer Choi Sung-yoon said at a press conference in Seoul, Tuesday.



The production team received applications from ordinary men and women throughout Korea via the network’s website. Matching participants by their ideal types, the production team set up blind dates at the cafe where the cast is to serve coffee and dessert to participants.

"Cafe Amor" (tvN)