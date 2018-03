Conscripted policeman caught trespassing at girls’ school

NATIONAL

A conscripted policeman has been booked for trespassing into a girls’ middle school in Incheon, according to Incheon Namdong Police Station Tuesday.The policeman, who belongs to Incheon Seobu Police Station, is accused of going into a classroom of a girls’ middle school in Namdong-gu, Incheon at 4 a.m. on Saturday.He was found touching school uniforms and other items in the classroom by police that came to the site upon getting a report from the security company which had been serving the school.The conscript, 22, reportedly entered the school during a three-day vacation, when he was permitted to go outside his service area.He reportedly told police that he went into the girls’ school and touched things “out of curiosity.”By Cho Yun-myung ( yunc39@heraldcorp.com