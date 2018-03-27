Conscripted policeman caught trespassing at girls’ school

The policeman, who belongs to Incheon Seobu Police Station, is accused of going into a classroom of a girls’ middle school in Namdong-gu, Incheon at 4 a.m. on Saturday.
He was found touching school uniforms and other items in the classroom by police that came to the site upon getting a report from the security company which had been serving the school.
The conscript, 22, reportedly entered the school during a three-day vacation, when he was permitted to go outside his service area.
He reportedly told police that he went into the girls’ school and touched things “out of curiosity.”
