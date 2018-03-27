Go to Mobile Version

Conscripted policeman caught trespassing at girls’ school

By Cho Yun-myung
  • Published : Mar 27, 2018 - 13:22
  • Updated : Mar 27, 2018 - 13:22
A conscripted policeman has been booked for trespassing into a girls’ middle school in Incheon, according to Incheon Namdong Police Station Tuesday.

The policeman, who belongs to Incheon Seobu Police Station, is accused of going into a classroom of a girls’ middle school in Namdong-gu, Incheon at 4 a.m. on Saturday.


He was found touching school uniforms and other items in the classroom by police that came to the site upon getting a report from the security company which had been serving the school.

The conscript, 22, reportedly entered the school during a three-day vacation, when he was permitted to go outside his service area.

He reportedly told police that he went into the girls’ school and touched things “out of curiosity.”

By Cho Yun-myung (yunc39@heraldcorp.com)

