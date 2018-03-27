[Photo News] Spring blossoms covered in fine dust

NATIONAL

Spring blossoms at Sky Park in Sangnam-dong, Seoul, have fought their way out to shine in a city covered in a veil of fine dust.The extreme levels of fine dust in the country are expected to continue for the time being, according to the National Institute of Environmental Research.Ultra-fine dust bypasses the body‘s natural respiratory filter to go directly to the lungs, and can cause cancer in the long run. A safe rule to follow on smoggy days is to wear a mask for outdoor activities and wash hands upon returning indoors.For outdoor activities longer than an hour, a mask is advised even when the air quality is classified only as moderate.The sweeping fine dust is anticipated to last through Wednesday morning. The Seoul city government considers closing schools on days with particularly hazardous air quality.Photographed by Park Hyun-koo (phko@heraldcorp.com)Written by Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)