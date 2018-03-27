Senior policeman accused of sexual misconduct on bus

The senior inspector, 59, is accused of sexual misconduct against a 25-year-old woman on an intercity bus going from Daegu to Andong, North Gyeongsang Province, on Friday evening.
|(Yonhap)
The victim called for police as soon as the bus arrived in Andong at 10 p.m., reporting the incident to the North Gyeongsang Police Agency.
Given the sensitivity of the case, the agency reportedly ordered its one-stop support center to help Andong police officers perform a medical checkup and conduct an investigation at the bus terminal.
The senior inspector had reportedly attended a school reunion in Daegu and become inebriated prior to getting on the bus to Andong.
He denied sexual misconduct allegations and said he had “only tried to pick up the newspaper on the floor.”
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)