EU reaffirms support for peaceful resolution of N. Korea nuke issue

NATIONAL

South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha addresses a press conference alongside High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini during a Foreign Ministers meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels on March 19, 2018. (AFP-Yonhap)

The European Union reaffirmed its active support for South Korea's efforts to peacefully resolve the North Korea nuclear issue, a foreign ministry official said Monday.Helga Schmid, secretary general of the EU's European External Action Service, met with South Korea's top nuclear envoy, Lee Do-hoon, in Seoul earlier in the day, according to the official.The meeting came as South Korea prepares to hold a historic summit with the North to discuss the latter's denuclearization. It will be followed by an unprecedented summit between the U.S. and North Korea, which is expected to take place before the end of May.Lee explained Seoul's diplomatic efforts to translate the upcoming summits into a chance to find a peaceful resolution to the North's nuclear ambition, for which Schmid voiced support on the EU's behalf. She also supported efforts to build a permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.They also agreed to continue close communication and cooperation going forward to discuss a coordinated approach on the issue, the official said.South Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Lim Sung-nam also met Schmid to discuss the nuclear standoff with North Korea and ways to promote cooperation between the South and the EU, the foreign ministry said.They agreed to continue close communication and cooperation to prod North Korea into denuclearization, it said.The officials also agreed that South Korea and the EU will seek to strengthen cooperation to mark the 55th anniversary of the establishment of their ties.(Yonhap)