Government submits Constitution amendment bill to parliament

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in approves the submission of the government`s Constitution revision bill during his visit to the United Arab Emirates on Monday. Yonhap

The government on Monday submitted its Constitution amendment bill to the National Assembly,The bill was approved at a Cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon, and approved by President Moon Jae-in from Abu Dhabi. Moon is in the United Arab Emirates on an official visit.The National Assembly now has up to 60 days to review the bill, putting the deadline at May 24 if it is to be put to a referendum on June 13.However, with related regulations requiring support from more than two-thirds of the parliament to enable a referendum, the outcome remains unclear.“Today, I propose a constitutional revision bill. It was promised that the Constitution would be revised concurrently with local elections. I exercise the right to propose a constitutional revision granted to the president by the Constitution,” Moon said in a statement.Moon went on to list the reasons he proceeded with the proposal against the opposition parties, calling it a means to “express the will of the people constitutionally.”Moon said that holding a referendum on the issue concurrently with the June 13 local elections would cut costs related to the revision and future elections.“(Amending the Constitution) creates a burden for me, but constitutional revision is being organized to create a better Constitution, better democracy and better politics,” Moon said, contending the governmental proposal offers him no advantages and would disperse some of the president’s powers.At the Cabinet meeting, Lee issued a similar statement, saying it has been more than 30 years since the Constitution was last amended.“Since then, there have been changes that are not reflected in the Constitution, and demands that cannot be realized through the current Constitution,” Lee said, adding that Moon put the bill to the Cabinet to “keep the promise to the people, and to realize the demands of the times.”The presidential office had announced on March 19 that it planned to submit the bill Monday, after unveiling proposed revisions and explaining details to the public. Cho Kuk, senior secretary for civil affairs, made the announcements on three consecutive days starting March 20.The government-proposed amendment focuses on reducing authority wielded by the presidential office and the decentralization of government. The proposal also includes measures aimed at boosting direct democracy, such as giving the people power to recall lawmakers and economic democratization.The proposal would see the presidential system changed to allow two consecutive four-year terms and the voting age lowered to 18. The presidency is now limited to a single five-year term and the voting age is 19.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)