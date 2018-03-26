Hyundai E&C to put 3,510 units of Hillstate in Gimpo on block

|The planned Hillstate River City development in Gimpo (Hyundai E&C)
Hyundai E&C has constructed 52 apartment buildings, each with up to 21 floors and two basement floors in two blocks.
The apartment space types range from 68 square meters to 121 square meters, offering a total of 41 different options. It will be provided to 740 units for 68 square meter-large types, 724 units for 76 square meters 1,415 units for 84 square meters 441 units for 102 square meter space type and 18 units for 108 square meters Up to 172 units can select between terrace, penthouse and duplex type house, the company said.
The firm said it built 83 percent of apartments as mid-sized homes, following a recent trend on public preference for smaller housing units.
The firm hopes the new housing complexes will become a new landmark apartment in Gimpo, which is close to Seoul. Some of the apartments will have views of the Han River, it added.
The Hillstate River City construction project was part of Gimpo’s district development project zone. It covers some 390,000 square meters in Hyangsan district in Gimpo, slightly larger than Wangsimni New Town district in Seoul which spans over 337,200 square meters of land.
In Hyangsan district, other types of apartment houses, an elementary school, and parks will be constructed later this year, the company said.
Also, the Hillstate River City complexes have a good transportation network leading to the Bundang and Pangyo areas, as well as to Seoul, according to the company.
In the neighborhood will be the soon-to-be open Gimpo Goldline, a subway line slated to open in November. It will connect some 23 kilometers of distance via 10 subway stations from Yangchon station in Gimpo to Gimpo Airport in the west of Seoul. Passengers will be able to reach Yeouido in 30 minutes and Gangnam in 40 minutes on this subway line, the company said.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)